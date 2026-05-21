Lettera di Peter Magyar al Presidente di Alternativa Popolare Paolo Alli

Pubblichiamo con gioia e onore la lettera di risposta del Primo Ministro dell’Ungheria Peter Magyar alle felicitazioni del Presidente Paolo Alli.

Aspettiamo il Primo Ministro di nuovo in Italia, insieme ad Alternativa Popolare, per ribadire i valori europeisti e popolari da sempre centrali nella nostra visione politica condivisa.

Traduzione Italiana

On. Paolo Alli, Presidente di Alternativa Popolare, Budapest, 19 aprile 2026

Caro Presidente,

Grazie mille per la vostra gentile lettera e le vostre parole di apprezzamento per la vittoria elettorale del Partito Tisza. Sono fiducioso che questo successo chiaro e significativo porterà speranza non solo all’Ungheria ma anche ad altri paesi europei e invierà un messaggio di ottimismo riguardo a una politica credibile, competente e di centrodestra.

I risultati delle elezioni ungheresi dimostrano anche che è possibile creare uno stretto legame tra identità nazionale e spirito europeo. Sono d’accordo con te sul fatto che i nostri compiti sono ampiamente condivisi. Per questo motivo riteniamo particolarmente essenziale approfondire i nostri legami con Alternativa Popolare, sia attraverso la cooperazione bilaterale tra le nostre due parti, sia nel quadro del PPE, per portare avanti questioni europee comuni. Sono convinto che la cooperazione europea e la tutela congiunta della libertà e della democrazia siano gli strumenti principali contro le tendenze autoritarie in Europa.

Questo compito ricade in gran parte su di noi, sulle forze moderate, cristiano-democratiche europee e sui partiti di centrodestra. Sono lieto di vedere che, proprio come me, anche voi tenete in grande considerazione i legami che esistono da molti secoli tra Ungheria e Italia, la nostra amicizia, il significato dei nostri legami storici e culturali e, non ultimo, il ricordo delle nostre lotte condivise per la libertà.

Tutto ciò, unito all’affinità tra le due nazioni, costituisce una base molto solida per la nostra cooperazione. Molte migliaia di ungheresi vivono in Italia e negli ultimi 30 anni molti italiani si sono stabiliti in Ungheria e hanno stabilito famiglie qui. Possiamo contare anche su di loro per rafforzare i nostri legami e creare nuovi partenariati. Sono profondamente onorato del vostro invito a Roma, che ovviamente sono felice di accettare e cercherò di onorare presto.. Vi auguro ogni successo nei vostri doveri di responsabilità, vi prego di accettare i miei calorosi e cordiali saluti.

Cordiali saluti.

Peter Magyar, Primo Ministro dell’Ungheria e Presidente di Tisza

English version

Hon. Paolo Alli President Alternativa Popolare Rome

Dear President, Budapest, 19 April 2026

Thank you very much for your kind letter and your words of appreciation on the Tisza Party’s election victory. I am confident that this clear and significant success will bring hope not only to Hungary but also to other countries in Europe, and will send a message of optimism regarding credible, competent, centre-right politics. The results of the Hungarian elections also demonstrate that it is possible to forge a close bond between national identity and European spirit. I agree with you that our tasks are largely shared. That is why we consider particularly essential to deepen our ties with Alternativa Popolare, both through bilateral cooperation between our two parties and within the framework of the EPP, in order to advance common European issues.

I am convinced that European cooperation and the joint protection of freedom and democracy are the primary tools against authoritarian tendencies in Europe. This task falls largely on us, the moderate, European Christian Democratic forces and centre-right parties. I am pleased to see that, just like me, you also hold in high regard the bonds that have existed between Hungary and Italy for many centuries, our friendship, the significance of our historical and cultural ties, and, not least, the memory of our shared struggles for freedom.

All of this, together with the affinity between the two nations, provides a very strong foundation for our cooperation. Many thousands of Hungarians live in Italy, and over the past 30 years, many Italians have settled in Hungary and established families here. We can count on them as well to strengthen our ties and forge new partnerships. I am deeply honoured by your invitation to Rome, which I am, of course, happy to accept and will endeavour to honour soon.

Wishing you every success in your responsible duties, please, accept my warm and cordial regards. Yours sincerly

Peter Magyar

Prime Minister-Elect of Hungary

President of TISZA Party